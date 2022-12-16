First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

NYSE MTB opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

