First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after acquiring an additional 496,851 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 441,353 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 423,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.39 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

