First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

