First National Bank of Omaha Sells 158 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $558.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.