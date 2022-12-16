First National Bank of Omaha Sells 33 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $429.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

