First National Bank of Omaha Sells 353 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

