First National Bank of Omaha Sells 361 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

