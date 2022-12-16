First National Bank of Omaha Sells 44 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NVR were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $4,842.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,978.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,355.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,264.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.