First National Bank of Omaha Sells 572 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $897.59 million, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.82. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $68.48.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

