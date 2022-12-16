First National Bank of Omaha Sells 600 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 623.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 214,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $847,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.98 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.