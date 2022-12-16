First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,635 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRP Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 423,629 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

BRP Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

