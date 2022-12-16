First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

