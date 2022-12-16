First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 376,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,396,000 after purchasing an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $220.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

