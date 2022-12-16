FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 710.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 474,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,561,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

