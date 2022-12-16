Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.33.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.