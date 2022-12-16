Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,561.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $902.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $174.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

