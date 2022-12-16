Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Holdings Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 567,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 176.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,177 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,540,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 351,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 946.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 356,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 322,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,637,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.87 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,125 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 515,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

