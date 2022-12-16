General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 168,532 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in General Electric were worth $102,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

