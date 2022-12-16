Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW) Stake Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

