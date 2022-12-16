GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,098 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 307.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.84 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

