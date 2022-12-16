Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

