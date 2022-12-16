Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.