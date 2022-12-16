Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
