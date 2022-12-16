GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

