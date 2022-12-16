Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,576,865 shares.The stock last traded at $112.90 and had previously closed at $112.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

