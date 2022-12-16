Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,025 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3,241.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

