IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $30.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
