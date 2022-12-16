IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in IDEX were worth $90,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

IDEX Trading Down 3.8 %

IEX opened at $229.58 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

