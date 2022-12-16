Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 96,261 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average of $208.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.