Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

ILPT stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

