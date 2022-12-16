Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $1,812,490.47 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Miguel Arechabala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 98,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $431,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

