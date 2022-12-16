Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 41,180 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OneSpaWorld Stock Performance
Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld
About OneSpaWorld
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
