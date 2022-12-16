Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,454,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

