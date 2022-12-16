International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 712.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

