Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

