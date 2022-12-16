Intersect Capital LLC Buys 292 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

