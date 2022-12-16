Intersect Capital LLC Buys 9,573 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,482,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 901,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EGY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 60.93%. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.