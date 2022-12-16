Intersect Capital LLC Buys 9,573 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,482,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 901,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of EGY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.77.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy
In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.