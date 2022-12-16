Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 256.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 133.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,199 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

