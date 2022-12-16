Intersect Capital LLC Buys Shares of 907 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 907 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $377.61 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $402.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.21.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $4,755,441. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.