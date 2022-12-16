Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

