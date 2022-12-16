Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

