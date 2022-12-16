Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

