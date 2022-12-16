Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

