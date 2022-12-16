Intersect Capital LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

