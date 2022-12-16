Intersect Capital LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average of $258.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

