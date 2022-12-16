Intersect Capital LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Price Performance

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.29 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.