Intersect Capital LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,678,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

