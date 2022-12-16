Intersect Capital LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. Cowen dropped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.