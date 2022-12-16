Intersect Capital LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4 %

CME Group stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day moving average is $189.84. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.21.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

