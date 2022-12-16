Intersect Capital LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also

