Intersect Capital LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,773.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $174.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

